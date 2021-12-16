Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Report: Premier League Clash Between Leicester And Tottenham Facing Postponement, Chelsea Suffer Covid-19 Outbreak

Author:

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur is in danger of being postponed and now Chelsea are also suffering from a Covid-19 outbreak.

The increase in cases and presence of the new omicron variant has already meant Tottenham not being able to take to the field against Rennes in the Europa League and Brighton last weekend in the Premier League.

There are now issues at Leicester City as well and as reported by Alasdair Gold of Football London, they made another request to the Premier League today asking for the match to be postponed because of further covid cases.

According to another report from Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Chelsea now have an outbreak at the club with another three players testing positive joining midfielder Mateo Kovacic who is already in isolation.

This is another blow for manager Thomas Tuchel who has already had to deal with a number of issues over recent weeks.

There is no suggestion at the moment that Chelsea's game against Everton on Thursday evening is in doubt.

