Report: Real Madrid Have Signed Kylian Mbappe, PSG Looking At Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Has Replacement

Reports suggest that Real Madrid have signed Kylian Mbappe from PSG. The Frenchman's contract runs out with the Ligue 1 side this summer and sign a pre-contract with another club. PSG will now look to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as a replacement.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe may well be coming to an end. The Spanish giants have been linked with the superstar heavily in recent months, as they look to create another 'Galactico' side.

Kylian Mbappe

The journey back to the top is beginning to look on track for Real Madrid. Premier League clubs have slowly taken over the dominance Madrid once had, alongside La Liga rivals Barcelona. Known for signing some of the biggest names in footballing history, Madrid are hoping to do the same again in order to take back their control of Europe by making Mbappe the first of many huge signings.

Read More

That is according to reports stating that they have signed the French forward. He will leave PSG this summer to the club he has admired since his childhood. Liverpool have previously been in contact with Mbappe, but are set to miss out on his signature.

PSG have done all they can to keep their main man, by offering a ludicrous offer his way, however, Mbappe has a dream, and that dream is to move to Madrid. What can the French club do now? A certain Egyptian King is the idea. As Mohamed Salah and Liverpool board at a standstill in their contract negotiations, the door has been opened for another club to come in for him. 

