Report: Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Concern As Zidane Linked With PSG And Pochettino With Manchester United

A report from Spain is suggesting that Real Madrid are nervous that their move for Kylian Mbappe could be jeopardised by Zinedine Zidane to PSG links and also those of Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after Manchester United's poor run of form in the Premier League that saw them thrashed at home by Liverpool and outplayed in the Manchester derby.

The final straw for the United board it seems was Saturday's humiliation at Vicarage Road where they lost 4-1 to Watford in a match that saw Harry Maguire given his marching orders.

Since Sunday, speculation has been rife about who may take over at Old Trafford with Frenchman Zidane being a name mentioned by a number of different sources.

He appeared to be ruled out yesterday however when a Portugues journalist stated he is not interested in the job.

There was also another report from Foot Mercato yesterday suggesting that Pochettino was close to leaving PSG to become new Manchester United manager.

This has led to people speculating that if the Argentine did move back to the Premier League that Zidane would be a natural fit at PSG.

The report in Marca claims that rumours of Real Madrid's former manager moving to Paris is a worry for the Spanish club in terms of their efforts to secure a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

It claims that there is mutual admiration between Mbappe and Zidane and should the latter make it to the Parc des Princes it's possible that the 22 year old superstar would be willing to extend his stay.

There is a long way to go in this saga but at this stage such a sequence of events cannot be ruled out however it is also reported Zidane maybe waiting for the national team job after Didier Deschamps.

