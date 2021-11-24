Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Report: Reliable Journalist Update On Next Manchester United Manager - Zidane, Pochettino, Ragnick, Emery, Mancini, Rodgers, Lopetegui

Author:

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United on Sunday, there has been a lot of speculation as to who his replacement will be with links to names such as Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino.

Reliable journalist Christian Falk of Sport Bild has taken to Twitter this morning to give a run down on who he thinks is out of contention and those who are still being considered.

Candidates Ruled Out By Falk

Ralf  Rangnick

'NOT TRUE is that @ManUtd will go for Ralf Rangnick. The talks between Rangnick and United in 2019 were very unsatisfactory for both sides'

Zinedine Zidane

'TRUE @ManUtd tried to get Zinedine Zidane for the job as new Manager. Zidane let United know that he is not available He is expected to become the next national-coach of France'

Roberto Mancini

'TRUE @ManUtd contacted Roberto Mancini for the job as new manager. Mancini said NO he said it is his duty to qualify with Italy for the world cup'

Candidates Falks Believes Are Being Considered To Replace Solskjaer

Mauricio Pochettino

'TRUE Mauricio Pochettino is on the list of candidates of @ManUtd for the new manager. His name is already discussed in the dressing room of United. Many players can imagine to work with him'

Read More

Brendan Rodgers

'TRUE Brendan Rodgers is on the list of candidates of @ManUtd for the new manager. He has a release clause for Champions League Clubs in his contract of @LCFC'

Julen Lopetegui

'TRUE Julen Lopetegui is on the list of candidates of @ManUtd for the new manager. Lopetegui has with Jorge Mendes the same agent as @Cristiano Ronaldo. Mendes & United are in contact'

Unai Emery

'TRUE Unai Emery is expected to become another candidate for the job as new manager of @ManUtd . But: So far there should have been no contact between the club and the manager'

