Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Tottenham & Conte Keen On Juventus Striker Dejan Kulusevski & Prepared To Exchange Giovani Lo Celso, Arsenal Linked

Author:

It is being reported that Tottenham are very interested in Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski and are prepared to offer Argentine Giovani Lo Celso as part of a player plus cash exchange deal.

Dejan Kulusevski
Giovani Lo Celso

As reported by The Hard Tackle, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and confirmed by Football Italia, Spurs manager Antonio Conte is a keen admirer of the 21 year old Swedish international Kulusevski.

The report claims however that Spurs are not keen to meet the Juventus asking price of €35million for the player and hence are willing to include 25 year old Lo Celso as part of the deal.

A lot was expected of both players when they joined their new clubs but in reality neither have established themselves as they may have expected.

Both now appear to be well down the pecking order of managers Massimiliano Allegri and Conte.

Read More

There is still plenty of interest in both players however and Arsenal are also linked in the report to Kulusevski which says they are preparing a straight €30million offer for the talented youngster.

We will have to see as to how this plays out in the coming weeks with both North London clubs seemingly keen on the player.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Dejan Kulusevski
Non LFC

Report: Tottenham & Conte Keen On Juventus Striker Dejan Kulusevski & Prepared To Exchange Giovani Lo Celso, Arsenal Linked

just now
raphinha
Quotes

'He's like Riyad Mahrez' - Ex-Red Encourages Reds To Replace Mohamed Salah With Premier League Forward

23 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'They Haven't Won As Much As They've Deserved' - Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher States His Former Club Liverpool Deserve More

2 hours ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Juventus Interested In Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

2 hours ago
James Hill
Transfers

Report: Barcelona, Leeds United And Liverpool Scouting English Wonderkid Defender

2 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Keen To Send Philippe Coutinho On Loan, Player Offered To Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle

3 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

'Regroup And Go Again' - Diogo Jota Hopes Liverpool Can Close The Gap To Manchester City In The New Year

3 hours ago
Curtis Jones dribbles past Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases

3 hours ago