Report: Tottenham & Conte Keen On Juventus Striker Dejan Kulusevski & Prepared To Exchange Giovani Lo Celso, Arsenal Linked

It is being reported that Tottenham are very interested in Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski and are prepared to offer Argentine Giovani Lo Celso as part of a player plus cash exchange deal.

As reported by The Hard Tackle, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and confirmed by Football Italia, Spurs manager Antonio Conte is a keen admirer of the 21 year old Swedish international Kulusevski.

The report claims however that Spurs are not keen to meet the Juventus asking price of €35million for the player and hence are willing to include 25 year old Lo Celso as part of the deal.

A lot was expected of both players when they joined their new clubs but in reality neither have established themselves as they may have expected.

Both now appear to be well down the pecking order of managers Massimiliano Allegri and Conte.

There is still plenty of interest in both players however and Arsenal are also linked in the report to Kulusevski which says they are preparing a straight €30million offer for the talented youngster.

We will have to see as to how this plays out in the coming weeks with both North London clubs seemingly keen on the player.

