Report: Tottenham v Crystal Palace Premier Clash Going Ahead As Things Stands

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace is going ahead as things stand.

On Saturday, a report broke from Mark Wyatt of Football London suggesting that the game had been postponed.

Despite Wyatt's report, official confirmation from the Premier League or either club did not follow.

Over the past few hours, there have been been conflicting reports but it now seems however based on a report from The Athletic that the match is still scheduled to proceed despite a Covid outbreak in the Palace camp.

'Tottenham v Crystal Palace going ahead as things stand. #CPFC have #COVID19 cases among players & staff, leading to request in early hours to postpone. Further tests taking place now but current expectation is that the game will be played @TheAthleticUK'

It has been a pretty unsatisfactory few hours for fans of both Spurs and Crystal Palace with so much uncertainty as to whether the fixture will proceed.

This once again calls into question the need for greater clarity and transparency on these matters with more timely communication needed.

