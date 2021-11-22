Report: Zinedine Zidane Ruled Out Of Race To Become New Manchester United Manager

A report from Portugal has emerged saying that Zinedine Zidane is no longer in the race to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the next Manchester United manager.

Rumours were circulating over the weekend that the Frenchman was in pole position to take over at Old Trafford but it now seems that may not be the case.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Norwegian Solskjaer was sacked after another humiliating defeat on Saturday after his team went down 4-1 to Claudio Ranieri's Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Red Devils had suffered humiliating home defeats prior to the international break being thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool and then being played off the park in losing 2-0 in the Manchester derby.

Whilst it looked like Solskjaer had been the green light to continue post internationals, the manner of the defeat at Watford was clearly enough to change the mind of those in charge at Old Trafford.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida has tweeted this evening that Zidane is not convinced by the offer from the club and his wife doesn't want to live in Manchester.

If this is the case, it would appear to rule Zidane out of the race which makes sense based on the club statement yesterday suggesting they will appoint the next permanent manager at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is currently out of work after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season so in theory would have been available immediately.

Michael Carrick is taking charge of team affairs until such time the club make their next move.

'The offer didn't convince, the woman doesn't want live in Manchester, #Zidane is definitely out of the Manchester United coaching role. #MUFC'

