Report: Manchester United's Amad Diallo Joining Birmingham City On Loan

According to reports, Birmingham City are closing in on bringing Manchester United's exciting prospect Amad Diallo on loan for the res of the season. 

Amad Diallo has found it difficult to push his way into the first team, despite poor performances in front of him, making only three appearances (all sub) since joining from Italian side Atalanta.

The Ivory Coast forward is touted has one of the most exciting and promising youngsters in world football. Regular game time will be ideal in his development, so a move away from Manchester United would be the correct thing to do.

Manchester United have played many of the same players on a consistent basis, no matter what performance, leaving players like Diallo either on the bench or in the u23s. This has affected his international status has he has been left out for the upcoming AFCON tournament for Ivory Coast.

Amad Diallo will be looking for first team football to give his career a much needed boost, which reports suggest that he is doing just that. A source via Simon Dobson state that the Manchester United youngster is set to join Birmingham on loan until the end of the season.

Although the source is unnamed, expect the news to come out in the coming days.

