Report: Paul Pogba Wants Move To Liverpool’s Rivals Manchester City From Manchester United , Joining Erling Haaland
According to reports Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is hoping for a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The news comes after the reported deal with Erling Haaland joining The Citizens.
Having been dragged back into a title race this season by Liverpool, Manchester City seem to be doing all they can in the transfer window in order to stay clear of their rivals next season.
With earlier reports stating that Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is on his way to the Etihad, their arch rivals across the city are doing everything they can to keep their star player, Paul Pogba.
However, the Frenchman has on many occasion revealed his desire to be at a more promising club, with recent reports suggesting that the club he prefers is Manchester City.
Reported by Raza Rehman, Pogba has expressed his desire to join Pep Guardiola this summer to his agent. Only the current champions and PSG are able to match his financial demands.
Although the source is not well known, it has been proven to be reliable. Expect the mainstream media to pick up on the news in the coming days.
Are Manchester City going to be unreachable for Liverpool next season or will Liverpool respond with signings of their own?
