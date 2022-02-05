Report: Chicago Fire Close To Signing Liverpool's Champions League Hero

Reports suggest that MLS side Chicago Fire are on the verge of signing former Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri from Lyon.

The Swiss playmaker has struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1, following his departure from the Reds. Despite starting his spell at the French club very well, his form has slowly regressed, which mirrors the team's form itself this season.

In what may look like his last game for Lyon, Shaqiri showed what he is capable of. Topping off a wonderful performance with a sensational assist for the winner against Marseille.

(Photo by JustPicturesPlus/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

Has the former Liverpool man is coming towards the end of his career, his next move may well be his last. With a 100 caps to his name for Switzerland and having played for the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, Shaqiri has certainly had a career to remember.

According to reports by American journalist Tom Bogert, Xherdan Shaqiri looks to finish his career in the MLS, as he is close to signing for Chicago Fire.

Chicago are expected to pay $7.5m Lyon for Shaqiri’s services, making him one of the biggest names in the league and will be the first superstar signing for Joe Mansueto.

