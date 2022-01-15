Report: Arsenal Agree Personal Terms To Sign Juventus Star Arthur Melo

Reports suggest that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Arthur Melo as the Brazilian looks set for a move to the Emirates.

Arthur moved to Juventus from Barcelona at the beginning of the season for £68m, but the midfielder could well be on the move twice in the same season.

The Brazilian has been linked in the past with a move to the Premier League with both Manchester United and Chelsea showing interest.

IMAGO / Geisser

Arsenal are currently undergoing a crisis in the midfield department, with injuries, suspensions and Covid giving them very little players to work with in the middle of the park.

The Gunners lost Granit Xhaka to an uneeded red card midweek against Liverpool, which has forced them to postpone their North London Derby match against Tottenham tomorrow.

According to a source, via Simon Dobson, Arsenal have addressed the midfield problem as they have agree personal terms with Juventus' Arthur Melo.

Although the source is not named, expect more news to filter out of mainstream media very soon.

