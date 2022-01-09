Report: Lucas Digne Transfer From Everton To Aston Villa Complete

Reports suggest Lucas Digne has signed for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa from Everton pending a medical.

Aston Villa are making moves this January transfer window having already signed former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Steven Gerrard is continuing to build on the transfer of the Brazilian this window. Having started his Villa managerial career on a positive note, Gerrard is looking to improve further.

Everton, on the the hand, look to be going backwards despite a better start. Gerrard's former manager Rafael Benitez is struggling to get the Toffees into form.

According to reports from a source, via Simon Dobson, Aston Villa have agreed to sign Lucas Digne from Everton pending a medical.

The source is unknown but is said to be reliable. Expect this news to come out very soon.

