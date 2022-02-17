Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Brendan Rodgers To Be Sacked By Leicester City This Weekend

Reports suggest that former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is to be sacked this weekend by Leicester City; if they were to lose against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Since joining Leicester from Celtic in 2019, Brendan Rodgers has taken the club to Europe and to an historic FA Cup win. However, this season, they have struggled to find any form they previously showed. 

Brendan Rodgers

From challenging top four to finding it difficult to stay in the top half of the Premier League, the drastic drop off the Foxes have endured this season has come as a surprise to everyone, more to the Leicester City board.

Since beating his former side Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have gone four league matches without a win and was also knocked out of the FA Cup embarrassingly by Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Read More

According to reports by Football Insider, a loss to Wolves this weekend will be the last straw for Leicester City and they will sack Brendan Rodgers. The ex-Liverpool boss has previously been linked to the Manchester United job, in which is still up for grabs this summer. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Brendan Rodgers
Non LFC

Report: Brendan Rodgers To Be Sacked By Leicester City This Weekend

1 minute ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learnt From Inter Milan vs Liverpool

1 hour ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Liverpool FC Legends To Face Manchester United Legends In Charity Match

1 hour ago
Liverpool Champions League Win Madrid UCL
Quotes

'We Were Ready' - Thiago Has Message For Europe After Liverpool's Champions League Victory Over Inter Milan

4 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Have a Lot of Room for Improvement' - Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate Talks About His Performance Against Inter Milan

5 hours ago
Richarlison Roberto Firmino Fabinho
Quotes

‘I Would Choose Liverpool’ - Everton’s Richarlison on Who He Doesn’t Want to Win the Champions League

5 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

'Credit To Pete And His Boys' - Klopp Praises Liverpool Coaching Staff For Set Piece Goal Against Inter Milan

6 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

'He Had Really Good Moments' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Harvey Elliott's Champions League Debut Against Inter Milan

6 hours ago