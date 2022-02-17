Report: Brendan Rodgers To Be Sacked By Leicester City This Weekend

Reports suggest that former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is to be sacked this weekend by Leicester City; if they were to lose against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Since joining Leicester from Celtic in 2019, Brendan Rodgers has taken the club to Europe and to an historic FA Cup win. However, this season, they have struggled to find any form they previously showed.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

From challenging top four to finding it difficult to stay in the top half of the Premier League, the drastic drop off the Foxes have endured this season has come as a surprise to everyone, more to the Leicester City board.

Since beating his former side Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have gone four league matches without a win and was also knocked out of the FA Cup embarrassingly by Championship side Nottingham Forest.

According to reports by Football Insider, a loss to Wolves this weekend will be the last straw for Leicester City and they will sack Brendan Rodgers. The ex-Liverpool boss has previously been linked to the Manchester United job, in which is still up for grabs this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook