Report: Manchester United's Donny Van De Beek Loan To Crystal Palace Close
Reports suggest that Donny Van De Beek has finally got his move away from Manchester United and will play under former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Viera.
When Donny Van De Beek left Ajax for Manchester United, he dreamt of Champions League performances at Old Trafford and being part of an exciting team pushing for the title.
Instead, the Dutch midfielder has been the club's central heating for the home bench, having bring dropped by two interim managers in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.
The lack of match time has hindered Van De Beek's career massively. With so much potential prior to his move to England, the creative midfielder is fast becoming a forgotten man at international level.
Donny Van De Beek has been craving a move out of Manchester for a while and according to reports, his wish may well becoming true. Accroding to Simon Dobson, Van De Beek will be loaned out to Crystal Palace, with the deal being in the final stages.
Liverpool were recently being urged by Ajax legend Sjaak Swark to sign the Ditch maestro.
