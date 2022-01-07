Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Arsenal And Newcastle Eyeing Up PSG's Gini Wijnaldum, As He Hopes For Premier League Move

According to reports Former, Former Liverpool player Guni Wijnaldum hoping to return to the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Newcastle battling for his signature. 

PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is hoping to make his return to the Premier League this month, after am unsuccessful time at the Ligue 1 side.

Gini Wijnaldum

The former Liverpool man has been in and out of the team for Mauricio Pochettino and seems to struggling to settle in the French capital.

Newcastle are already starting to show intent following their takeover. Having already brought in Kieran Trippier and Sven Lille's Sven Botman looking very possible. 

Arsenal on the other hand, have been looking for a midfielder to add to their ever growing optimistic squad. 

Read More

According to a reports, a source via Simon Dobson states that both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking the Dutch midfielder, with the London side looking more likely to make the transfer happen, likely to be a loan deal.

Altough the source hasn't been given, It's with LFCTR's knowledge that they are reliable.

Author Verdict

From what I know, I would keep an eye on Arsenal more so in this transfer. They need a midfielder and are looking for someone chea, but good enough to make it impact.

I also think, if it comes to it, Gini himself would choose Arsenal over his old club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Gini Wijnaldum
Non LFC

Report: Arsenal And Newcastle Eyeing Up PSG's Gini Wijnaldum, As He Hopes For Premier League Move

16 minutes ago
FIFA Best Awards
News

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Salah, Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Mbappe, Ronaldo

58 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Raheem Sterling Set To Sign New Manchester City Deal

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Makes The Cut For Team Of The Year, As Both Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Get Snubbed

1 hour ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Release Clause For Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma Revealed Amidst Liverpool Interest

2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Free Agents: The Best Players Out Of Contract In 2022 - Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele & More

2 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni An Option For Liverpool But They Face Competition From Manchester United

2 hours ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

Report: Arsenal In 'Strongest Position' To Sign Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic In January

4 hours ago