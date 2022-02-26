Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Leeds United Sack Marcelo Bielsa After Thrashing By Tottenham

According to reports, Marcelo Bielsa has been let go by Leeds United following their 4-0 loss to Tottenham earlier on.

In their second season back in the Premier League, Leeds United have struggled to keep up with the standards they set themselves last season. Still keeping the attacking minded tactics is no longer working, as they have been conceding for fun throughout. 

Last year, Marcelo Bielsa was given nothing but praise and rightly so for his fast, flowing open style, which created the most entertaining matches,  whoever they were against.

Leeds United Elland Road

However playing that way always leaves themselves open at the back to concede many goals and with that comes negative results. This season they have not been able to score enough at the right end to outdo the goals going past them. 

Read More

After being on the wrong end of yet another thrashing, this time to Tottenham, Leeds United have been reported by Simon Dobson to have let Marcelo Bielsa go. Despite the Spaniard being the reason why the huge club made it back to the Premier League, his style of play has become unreliable in order to keep them in the top flight. 

This report has been backed up by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, stating that Bielsa is ‘set’ to be let go.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Leeds United Elland Road
Non LFC

Report: Leeds United Sack Marcelo Bielsa After Thrashing By Tottenham

By Damon Carr
52 seconds ago
Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Congratulate Liverpool’ - Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Has Told His Manchester City Players to Do if the Lose Premier League Title Race

By Charlie Webb
1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Every Goal From Liverpool On The Road To The Carabao Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Diogo Jota, Liverpool
Match Coverage

Report: Huge Update On Diogo Jota Injury Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Liverpool Told Brazilian Transfer Target 'A Real Top Player' & Would 'Fit Perfectly' At Anfield

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Divok Origi
Transfers

'Him Leaving Is Nailed On' - Former Player Convinced Liverpool Striker Will Leave Club

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Pepijn Lijnders
Match Coverage

Watch: Pep Lijnders Pre-Match Press Conference | Chelsea v Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final | Jota, Firmino Injury Updates, Kelleher, Klopp

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Monitoring Uruguayan Goalscorer Darwin Nunez, As Liverpool Look Beyond 'Original' Front Three

By Sam Patterson
5 hours ago