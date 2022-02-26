Report: Leeds United Sack Marcelo Bielsa After Thrashing By Tottenham

According to reports, Marcelo Bielsa has been let go by Leeds United following their 4-0 loss to Tottenham earlier on.

In their second season back in the Premier League, Leeds United have struggled to keep up with the standards they set themselves last season. Still keeping the attacking minded tactics is no longer working, as they have been conceding for fun throughout.

Last year, Marcelo Bielsa was given nothing but praise and rightly so for his fast, flowing open style, which created the most entertaining matches, whoever they were against.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However playing that way always leaves themselves open at the back to concede many goals and with that comes negative results. This season they have not been able to score enough at the right end to outdo the goals going past them.

After being on the wrong end of yet another thrashing, this time to Tottenham, Leeds United have been reported by Simon Dobson to have let Marcelo Bielsa go. Despite the Spaniard being the reason why the huge club made it back to the Premier League, his style of play has become unreliable in order to keep them in the top flight.

This report has been backed up by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, stating that Bielsa is ‘set’ to be let go.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook