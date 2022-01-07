Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Desperately Throw Money At Paul Pogba To Choose Them Over Real Madrid And Juventus

Reports suggest that Manchester United are willing to tempt Paul Pogba with the biggest wage promise in the league to stay at the club, despite his flirting with both Real Madrid and Juventus for three years.

Paul Pogba is currently available to speak to other clubs and sign a pre-contract, but Manchester United are doing everything they can to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba

Real Madrid and Juventus have both shown their interest for Pogba ever since he joined back at Manchester United. Pogba himself has declared his desire to play for Real Madrid several times, sometimes through his agent Mino Raiola. 

The French midfielder has been in and out of the first team ever since he made his move back to England. His long term future has always been an unknown quantity, however now he is into his last six months of contract, it will become more clear over the next few months.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Manchester United are doing everything they can and more to make sure Pail Pogba's future is at Old Trafford. They are reported to be offering £600k per week to the French international, making him the highest earner in the league.

Read More

Author Verdict

Manchester United will never learn. It is so clear that Paul Pogba doesn't want to be there yet they will offer him £600k to stay. He has flirted with Real Madrid publicly on many occasion and has the red carpet rolled out for him.

Pogba is too good to stay at the shambles that is Manchester United and I will be shocked to not see him in another team's shirt next season. Having said that, if he does stay for money, then they could well have another Alexis Sanchez on the cards.

