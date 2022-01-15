Skip to main content
Report: Everton Set Sack Liverpool Legend Rafael Benitez With Immediate Effect Following Loss To Norwich City

Reports suggest Everton will sack former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez with immediate effect, following their 2-1 defeat to Norwich City. 

The decision will come after a poor season so far, with the Blues finding themselves in 15th, just six points above relegation. 

The Merseyside club face Steven Gerrard's in form Aston Villa in next week's dinnertime kick off. Another defeat, could seriously see the Toffees in a relegation battle.

Everton Goodison Park

Everton fans were not happy with the board for taking former Liverpool boss on at the start of the season and with the constant disappointment, it has just added to the anger flowing through the fanbase.

As the blue side of Merseyside are seething with the appointment, the red side are loving every minute. The hashtag 'Agent Rafa' is circulating social media. 

According to reports, via Simon Dobson, Rafael Benitez will be sacked with immediate effect. 

Although the source is not named, its is highly reliable, so expect the news to start coming out in the next couple of hours.

