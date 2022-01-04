Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Agree Deal To Sign PSG Star Kylian Mbappe

According to reports, Real Madrid have an agreement with PSG's Kylian Mbappe, as the Frenchman is now free to talk to other clubs.

Kylian Mbappe's contract runs out in six months, meaning that he can now speak to other clubs in order to sign a pre-contract before joining them in the Summer.

The French winger is one of the hottest properties in world football, with Liverpool also alongside Real Madrid chasing his signature. PSG signed Mbappe from rivals Monaco for a record-breaking 180m Euros in 2018 following a successful loan.

Since then, the forward has gone from strength to strength, winning two further league titles and five extra domestic cups with the Ligue 1 side, to go along with the trophies he won on his loan. 

Kylian Mbappe's status as grown to an astronomical level during the last four years, with shouts for him to be a constant favourite for the Ballon d'Or for the next ten years at least.

Recent reports from Spanish journalist Josep Pederol, Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have an agreement that the Frenchman will be joining the La Liga side and where the famous white shirt in the near future.

