Report: Liverpool Target Adama Traore Deal To Tottenham Done Pending Medical

Report: Adama Traore Deal To Tottenham Done Pending Medical
According to reports Liverpool target Adama Traore's deal from Wolves to Totteham has been fully agreed today, with a medical pending to finalise the transfer.
Antonio Conte looks set to his first signing for Tottemham, as the Italian looks to strengthen his challenge for top four.
Since taking over as Tottenham boss, Comte has slowly instilled confidence back into the team. The North London side have increasingly built momentum in the race for the Champions League .
Spurs face Chelsea this Sunday, in what becomes now a huge match for both sides' chances of making the third and fourth place.
Unfortunately for Tottenham, their new reported signing will be having his medical after this weekend's fixtures. This Will mean Traore's fiest match won't be until February.
Reported by Simon Dobson, Adama Traore is set to join Spurs, after having the deal agreed today. The Wolves winger, who is also linked with Liverpool, could have a huge impact on Tottenham's European hopes.
Although sources aren't stated, expect the news to hit mainstream media very soon.
