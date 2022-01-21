Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Adama Traore Deal To Tottenham Done Pending Medical

According to reports Liverpool target Adama Traore's deal from Wolves to Totteham has been fully agreed today, with a medical pending to finalise the transfer.

Antonio Conte looks set to his first signing for Tottemham, as the Italian looks to strengthen his challenge for top four.

Adama Traore

Since taking over as Tottenham boss, Comte has slowly instilled confidence back into the team.  The North London side have increasingly built momentum in the race for the Champions League .

Spurs face Chelsea this Sunday, in what becomes now a huge match for both sides' chances of making the third and fourth place.

Read More

Unfortunately for Tottenham, their new reported signing will be having his medical after this weekend's fixtures. This Will mean Traore's fiest match won't be until February.

Reported by Simon Dobson, Adama Traore is set to join Spurs, after having the deal agreed today. The Wolves winger, who is also linked with Liverpool, could have a huge impact on Tottenham's European hopes.

Although sources aren't stated, expect the news to hit mainstream media very soon.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Adama Traore
Non LFC

Report: Liverpool Target Adama Traore Deal To Tottenham Done Pending Medical

54 seconds ago
Gavi
Transfers

'Would Be A Superb Signing' - Former Player On Liverpool Links To Barcelona Sensation Gavi

3 minutes ago
Joel Matip
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Think He Changed Some Things' - Cameroon Legend Geremi on Joel Matip for Liverpool This Season

10 minutes ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Lead Race For Denis Zakaria Alongside Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United Move Unlikely

35 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'I Would Be Amazed' - Steve McManaman Gives Verdict On Liverpool's Roberto Firmino After Links To Barcelona Emerge

40 minutes ago
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL-PALACE-SHEFFIELD-UTD-c0fb787e78f3e6b3fde2dfa3d2f46d4b-1
Articles

Crystal Palace to Donate Shirts From Liverpool Fixture to Croydon University Hospital

40 minutes ago
AFCON Trophy
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'We Have a Lot of Surprises' - Cameroon Legend Geremi on Who He Thinks Will Win AFCON

40 minutes ago
Stamford Bridge Sadio Mane Chalobah James Milner Diogo Jota Chelsea Liverpool
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'They Can Still Win' - Former Chelsea Player Geremi on Liverpool & Chelsea Catching Manchester City

1 hour ago