Report: Arsenal Offer Huge Wage To Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic To Tempt Him To The Premier League

Reports suggest that Arsenal have offered a £10m a year contract to Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the London club confident that the Serbian will accept. 

Dusan Vlahovic has been at the centre of much speculation in recent weeks. The Serbian forward has been linked to Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

His sensational goalscoring form has caught the eye across Europe, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record in Serie A just a month ago. 

Fiorentina's main man is currently top goalscorer in Serie A, with 16 goals to his name and being the architect to the team's push for the European places.

Tottenham were heavily linked with Vlahovic in the Summer, as Harry Kane's future was in major doubt. Kane's chasers, Manchester City, have now turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, leaving Tottenham not having to worry about replacing Kane.

This has left the path clear for Spurs' rivals Arsenal to go and get their man. According to reports from Italian media Momblano Official, Dusan Vlahovic has been offered a huge contract from the London side and could be taking a step closer to his move to the Premier League.

Arsenal believe the deal will be complete in the next few weeks.

