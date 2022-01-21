Report: Arsenal Agree Terms With Fiorentina For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Agree Terms With Fiorentina For Dusan Vlahovic

Reports suggest that Arsenal have agreed a deal with Fiorentina for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with many Premier League clubs in recent months, including Liverpool and Tottenham. A Premier League move has looked the likely destination for the forward.

Last month, the Serbian international equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's  Serie A goal scoring record. His incredible form has turned heads across Europe.

Dusan Vlahovic

Fiorentina's push for a European place is highly down to Vlahovic's 17 goals so far this season, which puts him tied at the top of the scoring charts with Lazio's Ciro Immobile. 

Read More

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also pushing for European places, are looking to bolster their chances of a top four finish and a overdue return to the Champions League. 

Mikel Arteta's men have improve massively this season, but still lack a few quality players to take them to the next level. According to reports, they are well on their way to solving those gaps out.

Reported by Repubblica, via Terry Flewers, Arsenal have agreed terms with Fiorentina for their star man, with Vlahovic himself being impressed with the £160k per week offer. 

