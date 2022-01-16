Report: Arsenal Offer Money Plus Midfielder For Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic

Reports suggest that Arsenal have offered £50m plus Lucas Torreira for Dusan Vlahovic, as they look to strengthen their top four hopes.

Mikel Arteta is a man on a mission and he will get and lose whatever he has to in order to complete that mission. If the Arsenal manager believes you are a player that will hinder the journey, he has no shame in getting rid.

From seeing Matteo Guendouzi out of the door to dropping fan favourite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completely out of the squad, Arteta is not afraid of ruffling some feathers, if it means it's better for the teams as a whole.

Having dropped Aubameyang, Arsenal are missing an out and out goalscorer. This is where Fiorentina's target man comes in. Dusan Vlahovic has clubs around Europe stand up and take notice.

The Serbian has recently equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most Serie A goals in a single calendar year. Scoring midweek in the Coppa Italia, Vlahovic seems to be continuing his brilliant form this year.

Since the start of the transfer window, Arsenal have been linked with Fiorentina's bagsman. According to reports, they are finally making a move. Corriere della Sera suggest that Arsenal have offered £50m plus midfielder Lucas Torreira for Dusan Vlahovic.

