Report: Donny Van De Beek Close To Joining Crystal Palace On Loan From Liverpool Rivals Manchester United

Reports suggest that Crystal Palace are having positive talks with Manchester United to get Donny Van De Beek on loan.

Since joining Manchester United from Ajax, Donny Van De Beek hasn't been given a fair opportunity to stake a place in the team, despite players in front of him not pulling up trees.

The Dutch midfielder has had limited game time, however when he has had the chance, he has impressed. Unfortunately for Van De Beek, it has been the fans he has impressed rather than the man in charge, whether it be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick.

IMAGO / PA Images

The lack of game time for Van De Beek has impacted his international status, as he has been dropped from recent national squads.

Donny Van De Beek will be looking to resurrect a career that had so much promise before coming to England. According to reports by Simon Dobson, Holland's playmaker will be doing just that, under former Premier League midfielder Patrick Viera.

The reports state that talks between Manchester United and Crystal Palace are going well and a loan deal could see Van De Beek move to Selhurst Park before the transfer window closes.

Although the source is not named, we understand that they are reliable and have proven to be in the past.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook