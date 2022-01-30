Report: Liverpool's Local Rivals Everton Beat Crystal Place To The Signing Of Donny Van De Beek From Manchester United

Skip to main content
Report: Everton Beat Crystal Place To The Signing Of Donny Van De Beek From Manchester United

Reports suggest that Everton have completed the signing of Manchester United's Donny Van De Beek, despite the Dutch midfielder being close to a move to Crystal Palace.

Donny Van De Beek has been out of favour for Manchester United, ever since his transfer from Ajax in the Summer. Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer originally bought in the midfielder, but was reluctant to give him a constant starting place. 

Donny van de Beek

Manchester United then brought in Ralf Rangnick, however the situation never change for Van De Beek, as he found himself still being the player as part of the coaching team pre-match rather than the starting line-up.

Crystal Palace, last week, were reported to be close to the loaning of the creative midfielder, unfortunately for Patrick Viera, close wasn't enough. According to Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, it is Everton that has secured his signature from Manchester United.

Donny van de Beek
