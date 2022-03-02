Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Kylian Mbappe And Real Madrid Have 'Verbal Agreement' As Liverpool Set To Miss Out On PSG Forward

Real Madrid seem to be planning a rebuild of major proportions, with links to the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe growing stronger the closer the summer transfer window is in sight. Reports suggest that Real Madrid have a verbal agreement with the PSG forward to sign for free. 

Kylian Mbappe

The fight for Kylian Mbappe's signature is heating up as Real Madrid and PSG put their cards on the table. The ball is now in the Frenchman's court, with his next contract being the biggest of his career. 

Last week, it was reported that PSG were willing to offer an extraordinary sum of money to keep Mbappe in the French capital, but his dream to play for Real Madrid looks more likely. 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

PSG's key man scored against his potential new employers late on in the Champions League last 16 first leg, as the Ligue 1 side beat Real Madrid 1-0. They face each other in the second leg next week at the Bernabéu. Can Kylian Mbappe knock out his future club or will it his last appearance in the competition in the famous blue.

According to Fabrizio Romano, next week's match will be the first of many for Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabéu, as he has verbally agreed with Real Madrid to sign on a free this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Report: Kylian Mbappe And Real Madrid Have 'Verbal Agreement' As Liverpool Set To Miss Out On PSG Forward

By Damon Carr
2 minutes ago
Middlesborough
Non LFC

'Worst Performance Since Gross Was In Charge' - Tottenham Fans React To FA Cup Exit At Middlesbrough

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'Firmino, Mane, And Salah Are Not Guaranteed Starters' - Former Player On Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane's Reaction To Cup Final Substitution

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Fabinho Thiago Alcantara
Opinions

Liverpool Fan Opinion | Midfield Woes: Manchester United, Arsenal And Tottenham

By Damon Carr
3 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool vs Norwich City | Luis Diaz Substitution

By Damon Carr
5 hours ago
carabao cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Conor Bradley
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | FA Cup | Could Rhys Williams Or Conor Bradley Start For The Reds?

By Neil Andrew
6 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Possible Starting Lineup / Team Emerges Online - 8 Changes? | FA Cup

By Neil Andrew
6 hours ago