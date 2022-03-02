Report: Kylian Mbappe And Real Madrid Have 'Verbal Agreement' As Liverpool Set To Miss Out On PSG Forward

Real Madrid seem to be planning a rebuild of major proportions, with links to the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe growing stronger the closer the summer transfer window is in sight. Reports suggest that Real Madrid have a verbal agreement with the PSG forward to sign for free.

The fight for Kylian Mbappe's signature is heating up as Real Madrid and PSG put their cards on the table. The ball is now in the Frenchman's court, with his next contract being the biggest of his career.

Last week, it was reported that PSG were willing to offer an extraordinary sum of money to keep Mbappe in the French capital, but his dream to play for Real Madrid looks more likely.

PSG's key man scored against his potential new employers late on in the Champions League last 16 first leg, as the Ligue 1 side beat Real Madrid 1-0. They face each other in the second leg next week at the Bernabéu. Can Kylian Mbappe knock out his future club or will it his last appearance in the competition in the famous blue.

According to Fabrizio Romano, next week's match will be the first of many for Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabéu, as he has verbally agreed with Real Madrid to sign on a free this summer.

