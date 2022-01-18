Report: Luis Suarez Waiting For Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa After Turning Down Three Brazilian Clubs

According to reports Atletico Madrid and Uruguay superstar Luis Suarez is waiting for ex-Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard to sign him for Aston Villa.

Luis Suarez has been one of the best footballers in world ever since his Liverpool days. Could we be seeing him back in the Premier League?

The Uruguayan made a huge move from Barcelona to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, which was justified that season, as he led them to a league title.

As the former Liverpool forward is getting towards the end of his career, he may just have one move left to end his career on. Luis Suarez has always liked a challenge so it wouldn't be surprising if it was a big move rather than a retirement move.

Not many players have ripped up the Premier League the way the lethal striker did, especially in the 13/14 season. One of the greatest individual seasons to be ever seen.

Playing for Liverpool, Suarez created an amazing partnership with captain Steven Gerrard. We could well be seeing that link up once again, if the reports are true.

Reports by Gérard Romero, via Twitch, state that Sureaz has turned down Brazilian clubs Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro to wait for an offer from Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

