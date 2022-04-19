Report: Erling Haaland Signs For Manchester City, As They Prepare For Next Season’s Title Race Against Liverpool
Reports suggest that Erling Haaland has signed for Manchester City. The Borussia Dortmund striker has chosen a move to Pep Guardiola’s team over Real Madrid and Chelsea.
Liverpool and Manchester City are currently battling out in one of the greatest title races the Premier League has seen, with The Reds clawing back a 14-point deficit thanks to an array of attacking options.
However, despite being too at this moment in time, their rivals have lacked the goal-scoring threat up top, which has been clear to see.
The Citizens have played numerous players at a false 9 role including Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Gabriel Jesus, which takes them out of their most effective positions.
This will change next season, that’s according to reports. Portuguese insider Pedro Almeida has reported that Erling Haaland has signed for Manchester City, which confirms earlier reports by Raza Rehman.
The Norwegian had a few options but decided to join Pep Guardiola when he leaves Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.
