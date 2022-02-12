Skip to main content
Report: Mauricio Pochettino 'Close' To Manchester United As Glazers Go Against Ralf Rangnick's Choice Erik Ten Haag

Reports suggest Manchester United are closing in on getting their number one choice Mauricio Pochettino, going against Ralf Rangnick's advice of Ajax's Erik Ten Haag being the best option. 

The Glazers appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager with the intention of the German going upstairs into a consulting role at the club. With vast experience in leading clubs and managers to greatness from being in that role. 

Joel and Avram Glazer

Despite clear proof of what the former Leipzig director of football can do when given the chance, the Manchester United owners have once again decided to choose what 'they' want rather than someone that knows football.

According to sources, via Simon Dobson, 90% of Manchester United's board want PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino in charge, and talks with the Argentinian are set to intensify in the coming weeks. 

Ralf Rangnick as made it clear that Erik Ten Haag would be a better option, but the Glazers are taking yet another punt on themselves, something that hasn't gone too well in recent years. 

Although the sources aren't stated, they are very reliable.

Mauricio Pochettino Kylian Mbappe
Report: Mauricio Pochettino 'Close' To Liverpool Rivals Manchester United As Glazers Go Against Ralf Rangnick's Choice Erik Ten Haag

