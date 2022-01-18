Skip to main content
Report: Newcastle United Make Offer For Atalanta's Goal Scoring Machine Duvan Zapata

Reports suggest that Newcastle United have made an offer for £25m for Atalanta and Colombia forward Duvan Zapata.

Newcastle's rebuild starts here and with Keiran Trippier already through the door, the Magpies look set to continue their spending plans. 

The Northen side are currently in a relegation scrap and will be trying everything they can to stay up.

Duvan Zapata

Since the Saudi takeover and Eddie Howe becoming manager, Newcastle have continued their bad form, failing to get out of the bottom three after drawing to struggling Watford on Saturday. 

Now they have an unlimited supply of money, they will be looking to improve their team as soon as possible, stay up and build from there. 

Eddie Howe will be looking to bolster his team, adding to talent Newcastle already have in Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson. 

With the Magpies being quite reliant on both of these players, another forward would certainly do no harm.

According to reports by Duncan Castles, via Daily Record, that forward could well be Atalanta's Duvan Zapata. 

The Colombian forward has been sensational for the Serie A side, being the standout player in what is an exciting attacking side. 

Would Newcastle be able to tempt the Colombian into the Premier League or will the state Newcastle in at the moment put him off?

