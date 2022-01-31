Report: Former Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Close To Joining Chelsea After Manchester United And Arsenal Links
According to reports, Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is close to joining Chelsea, despite being heavily linked to both Manchester United and Arsenal earlier in the day.
Ousmane Dembele has been at the centre of today's transfer speculation, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea battling it out for the Frenchman.
Liverpool were previously tipped to bring Dembele to Anfield, but instead decided with a more sensible approach and brought in Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Porto.
Earlier on in the day, Arsenal were hoping to use Barcelona target Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang as part of a deal for the winger to tempt the La Liga side, however, the talks have since been broken down.
New reports suggest by Diario ABC it is Chelsea that have won the battle for Ousmane Dembele, as they state the Barcelona forward is close to signing for the West London club, in a deal that will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until 2026.
