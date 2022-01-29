Report: Former Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Closing In On Possible Move To Arsenal As Barcelona Look To Swap For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Skip to main content
Report: Ousmane Dembele Closing In On Possible Move To Arsenal As Barcelona Look To Swap For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to reports, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is closing in on a move to the Premier League, as Arsenal look the likely destination, with Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang going the other way.

The French international has been out of favour for Barcelona for some time now and has looked likely to leave the Spanish side. Liverpool have been previously linked to Dembele, with reports suggesting that the Reds may move for him in the Summer.

Injuries have had a major impact on the forward's development. From being one of the most hyped up players in the world when playing for Borussia Dortmund to club's struggling to decide whether to take a chance him or not. 

Ousmane Dembele

However, Ousmane Dembele may be getting the opportunity he has been waiting for, as it is reported by the Daily Mail via MSN, two unnamed Premier League clubs are looking to sign the winger in an £18m swap deal. Arsenal are said to be one club chasing his signature, offering a swap deal, with fan favourite Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang joining Barcelona. 

