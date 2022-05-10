Report: Aston Villa To Make Former Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho A Permanent Signing From Barcelona

Aston Villa’s loan deal for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho has been somewhat of a success. The Brazilian’s impact on Steven Gerrard’s side is exactly what they were hoping for.

Since Philippe Coutinho’s move away from Liverpool, his career has taken a turn for the worst. Joining Barcelona soon was seen as the wrong decision, with his performance dropping.

Has he continued to struggle with the La Liga giants, Liverpool were starting to show what they were capable of under Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian magician then moved to Bayern Munich, where he started to show signs of his old self, but still couldn’t impress enough to make the move permanent. Then stepped up Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool captain decided to bring his ex-teammate to Aston Villa to resurrect his career. That is exactly what it has done. Villa’s no.10 has been sensational since returning to the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to reports by Fernando Polo, Aston Villa are looking to make Philippe Coutinho’s loan move permanent this summer from Barcelona. The fee is said to be around €15m-€20m.

You can see Philippe Coutinho and Steven Gerrard go up against their former side Liverpool tonight. Find out where here.

