Report: PSG 'Will' Sack Mauricio Pochettino For Zinedine Zidane, With Manchester United Waiting After Erik Ten Haag Rejection

According to reports, PSG are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino at the end of this season, after having the worst win rate as manager in recent years. The Argentinian has also been made favourite for the next Manchester United boss, as their first target Erik Ten Haag has his eyes set on Manchester City. 

Following PSG's shocking result in the Coupe de France on Monday night against in form Nice, more questions have been asked of manager Mauricio Pochettino and whether he is the man in charge. 

Mauricio Pochettino

The former Tottenham boss has failed to impress since joining the French giants, seemingly being unable to cope with egos surrounding the club. Despite looking likely to reclaim the French title, PSG's expectations have so far been out of reach for Pochettino. 

Manchester United have been eyeing up for the Argentinian for a few years and looked favourites to sign him before joining PSG. Instead, the Glazers decided to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which backfired massively. 

New reports suggest Manchester United will have another opportunity to bring in Mauricio Pochettino as PSG are set to sack him in the Summer. Zinedine Zidane is the likely man to replace Pochettino at the French club. 

Other reports also state that Manchester United have now switched their attention to the PSG manager as first choice Erik Ten Haag seems to be waiting for rivals Manchester City. 

Mauricio Pochettino
Report: PSG 'Will' Sack Mauricio Pochettino For Zinedine Zidane, With Liverpool Rivals Manchester United Waiting After Erik Ten Haag Rejection

