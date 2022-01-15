Report: North London Derby Between Tottenham And Arsenal Postponed

According to reports, the North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal has been postponed.

Yesterday, Arsenal requested for the match to be called off after losing Granit Xhaka to suspension, adding to injuries and a positive covid case.

IMAGO / PA Images

The scheduled match between both sides is one both sets of fans mark on their calendars and with both sides fighting for top four, the game has all to play for.

However, we will not be treated to what is usually a great spectacle full of drama and goals tomorrow.

Arsenal lost Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka to suspension after getting sent off against Liverpool in the EFL Cup for a challenge on Diogo Jota.

As the club also have injuries and one kown covid case, they decided to request for the postponement of the match. David Ornstein, via the Athletic, reports that the Premier League have accepted the request and have postponed the North London Derby.

The match will be rescheduled by the Premier League in the coming days.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook