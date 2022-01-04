Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Report: Eleven Players Want To Leave Manchester United As Ralf Rangnik Is No Change From Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It is reported that up to eleven players are wanting to leave Manchester United,  as they aren't impressed with Ralf Rangnik's tactics.

Manchester United is in the worst state it has been since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club as manager. 

From going to David Moyes to boring Louis Van Gaaal. After that onto an abrupt Jose Mourinho, then to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over the wheel. 

Ralf Rangnik was the man to take over the Manchester United legend, depsite being known as a sporting director.

The German is well-known to have taught both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in their earlier days, creating the footballing style of gegenpressing.

Manchester United suffered yet another emabrassing defeat last night to Wolves, which highlighted the problems at Old Trafford. The players did not hide their misery, with Luke Shaw shockingly calling them all out in a post-match interview

Read More

According to reports from David McConnell and Darren Lewis for The Mirror, a source close to the club has revealed that up to eleven players want to leave Manhcester United.

They also state that the players have been un-impressed with Ralf Rangnik's tactics and quality of his assistants. 

The players feel like that are getting the same treatment under Rangnik as they did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which has led to divisions within the dressing room.

