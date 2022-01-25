Report: Jesse Lingard Unhappy As Loan Move From Liverpool Rival Manchester United To Newcastle United Stalled

According to reports, Jesse Lingard's move to Newcastle United have stalled due to Manchester United rejecting the amount offered for the loan deal.

Since returning to Old Trafford from his successful loan move to West Ham, Jess Lingard has failed to break into Manchester United's first time, despite former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promising him opportunities.

IMAGO / PA Images

Being a Manchester United fan himself, Lingard has taken it upon himself to stay as at the club as long as possible, hoping for a constant place in the side.

However, the English midfielder has yet to convince the manager that he is worthy of being a first team regular.

Jesse Lingard may have to leave his favourite club once again, but according to recent reports by Simon Dobson, he may have to wait a little longer.

The reports suggest that Manchester United have rejected the amount offered by Newcastle United for a loan deal. Jesse Linagrd is also said to be unhappy at this situation, as he is looking for first team opportunities as soon as possible.

Sources aren't named in these reports, however the links are trustworthy and have been proven before.

