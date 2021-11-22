Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Report: Former Tottenham Manager  Mauricio Pochettino Close To Leaving PSG And Become New Manchester United Manager

Author:

Reports suggest Mauricio Pochettino is close to leaving PSG to take over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager of Manchester United. The former Tottenham boss will leave Lionel Messi and Co mid-season to work for the Glazers. 

Mauricio Pochettino Kylian Mbappe

Yesterday morning, it was confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had left Manchester United after Saturday's loss to Watford.

As Ole's assistant, Michael Carrick, has taken over temporarily as caretaker manager, questions surrounding who will become the new full-time manager escalated. 

The speculation has increased over the last 24 hours of whether it will be an interim manager until the end of the season or a full-time appointment would be made now. 

With the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Erik Ten Haag been linked to to vacant job in Manchester, the unknown of what the Glazers want has been frustrating for the fanbase.

Earlier today, reports suggested thats former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce was very keen in becoming an interim manager to stabilise the club. 

Read More

According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, it is reported that the former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is in contact with Manchester United and is happy to leave PSG to join the Red Devils. 

PSG have had a decent start to the season, however it's been rumoured that Pochettino isn't happy at the club and with the group of players he has. 

Altough the Glazers could've appointed the Argentinian last year, have the finally made the right choice or will it be another unsuccessful time at a different club for Poch? 

