Report: Anthony Martial Talks Progressing With Sevilla And Could Leave Manchester United Very Soon

Reports suggest that Anthony Martial's move from Manchester United to Sevilla could be happening sooner rather than later, as talks are progressing well. 

Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United looks like it is coming to an end. Once the golden boy at Old Trafford having scored the winner against arch rivals Liverpool, the French forward as become a player that can't even make the Manchester United bench.

Anthony Martial

However, when an opportunity for a footballer to revive their career, it has proven to be the best to take the opportunity. Sevilla are a brilliant prospect for a player that is hoping for a second chance. 

Read More

If recent reports are true, then Anthony Martial is certainly a player taking the opportunity for a second chance. Reported by Simon Dobson, Sevilla and the Frenchman's talks for the move are progressing. A move from Manchester United could happen as early as this week.

Altough the sources aren't named, they are very reliable and the transfer is expected to go ahead before next weekend. With internationals coming up, several more transfers could be in the pipeline.

Anthony Martial
