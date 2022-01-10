Report: Manchester United Ready To Pay The Price For West Ham's Declan Rice
According to reports, Manchester United are preparing to pay £115m to bring West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to Old Trafford.
Declan Rice has been a standout player in a very good West Ham side in the last few years, being a key part to their improvements under David Moyes.
The English midfielder has been heavily linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United.
Chelsea have been favourites to land the West Ham man, with the Blues being a club Rice has followed from childhood.
Read More
Manchester United however, are a team that are lacking in that department much more than their London rivals. Having only am ageing Nemanja Matic as their only natural CDM in the squad.
Report suggested from El Nacional, Manhcester United are hoping to change that and are willing to pay £115m to get Declan Rice to Old Trafford.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Player Ratings: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town
- Watch: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town Match Highlights | FA Cup Third Round
- Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Hopes To Avoid Injury And Play In His First World Cup For Holland
- 'There Are Better Players Out There For That Price Tag' - Former England Player On Liverpool Target After Release Clause Revealed
- What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?
- Report: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United Circling Ivorian Franck Kessie
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook