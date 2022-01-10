Report: Manchester United Ready To Pay The Price For West Ham's Declan Rice

According to reports, Manchester United are preparing to pay £115m to bring West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to Old Trafford.

Declan Rice has been a standout player in a very good West Ham side in the last few years, being a key part to their improvements under David Moyes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The English midfielder has been heavily linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea have been favourites to land the West Ham man, with the Blues being a club Rice has followed from childhood.

Manchester United however, are a team that are lacking in that department much more than their London rivals. Having only am ageing Nemanja Matic as their only natural CDM in the squad.

Report suggested from El Nacional, Manhcester United are hoping to change that and are willing to pay £115m to get Declan Rice to Old Trafford.

