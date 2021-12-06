Watch: Everton's Richarlison Finally Gets Given A Goal As He Equalises Against Arsenal Having Had Two Disallowed By Var

Brazilian Richarlison scores his third of the night, but is the first to be allowed by VAR. Having had two goal disallowed earlier in the match for offside, the Everton forward was not being stopped in getting his goal.

Everton and Arsenal have played out, so far, a somewhat dreadful game and with the home team equalising with only ten minutes left.

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal in front in the first half, after Richaerlison's first disallowed goal happening a couple of minutes before. Richarlison scored again after the break, only to be disallowed once again by VAR, as his toenail was offside.

Richarlison was not to be denied his goal, as he rebounded a brilliant Demari Gray shot, which hit bar. The Brazil forward headed it over Aaron Ramsdale to make it 1-1.

It was a good weekend for a number of teams near the top of the Premier League and we can bring you the updated table after Matchweek 15.

Manchester City and Liverpool overtook Chelsea at the top on the table on Saturday with their wins away at Watford and Wolves respectively.

On Sunday, new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick got off to a good start with a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

The win moves Manchester United up to sixth in the table, one point behind Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur who had a good 3-0 win at home to Norwich City.

Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 1-1 Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton 2-1 Arsenal Live

