'Lost To A Bunch Of Trees' - Rival Fans React To Arsenal's Loss Against Nottingham Forest In FA Cup

Arsenal suffer an FA Cup upset as they lose to Nottingham Forest in the third round. LFTR take a look at reactions from rivals.

Arsenal face Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Thursday as they hang on to the last hope for a trophy.

There is plenty of laughter amongst Arsenal's rivals, as the Premier League club don't take advantage of their extra rest.

Arsenal fans have had it tough over the years, with the club constantly getting their hopes up.

Tottenham fand have their say on the result. One page even having to cheek to mock Arsenal winning trophies.

Author Verdict

Arsenal have been proving doubters wrong over the past few weeks, but then they always have to spoil it with a result like this.

Most of the fans live on hype, which sets up for bigger disappointment when the inevitable happens.

I do think Mikel Arteta is doing a good job, however fans need to calm down and stop overreacting to whatever result they get.

