Rival Fans React To Tottenham Losing To Cheslea In EFL Cup Semi-Final
Tottenham lose to Chelsea in the first leg of EFL Cup Semi-Final, as they are set to be so close but yet so far once again. LFCTR take a look at the reactions from rival fans as Tottenham live up to 'Spursy' reputation.
Tottenham are well-known for their trophyless seasons, as this 1 looks set to not change.
Harry Kane continues to show why he is the bottle job King.
Tottenham legend Gary Linekar asks question and gets straight up answer.
Read More
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Chelsea Fans React To Romelu Lukaku Apology
- Report: Philippe Coutinho To Sign For Aston Villa
- Liverpool's Match Against Arsenal Posponed
- Rival Fans React To Manchester United Loss To Wolves
- Manchester United Fans React To Loss Against Wolves
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook