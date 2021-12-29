Rival Fans React To Chelsea's Draw To Brighton After A Late Danny Welbeck Equaliser

Liverpool's next opponents and title rivals Chelsea concede a late equaliser from Danny Welbeck as they continue their poor run of form.

Chelsea were on course to get back to winning ways, that was until former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck stepped up to give Brighton a deserved draw.

Liverpool face Chelsea on Sunday in what becomes a 'must win' match for both teams after Manchester City making it ten wins in a row tonight.

Pep Guardiola's men are now eight points above the Chelsea and nine points above Liverpool (with a game in hand). With Arsenal no longer as far behind, is it time for Chelsea to start looking backwards instead of forwards?

Rival fans have taken no time to express their reactions on social media, most of them directly at Chelsea fans and their pre-season predictions.

Fans took the opportunity to mock Chelsea and give Chelsea fans a reality check (even a Noriwch fan).

Manchester United fans somehow managed to come out of hiding to laugh at Chelsea's title aspirations. I know, yhe irony.

