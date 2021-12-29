Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Rival Fans React To Chelsea's Draw To Brighton After A Late Danny Welbeck Equaliser

Author:

Liverpool's next opponents and title rivals Chelsea concede a late equaliser from Danny Welbeck as they continue their poor run of form.

Chelsea were on course to get back to winning ways, that was until former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck stepped up to give Brighton a deserved draw.

Liverpool face Chelsea on Sunday in what becomes a 'must win' match for both teams after Manchester City making it ten wins in a row tonight.

Pep Guardiola's men are now eight points above the Chelsea and nine points above Liverpool (with a game in hand). With Arsenal no longer as far behind, is it time for Chelsea to start looking backwards instead of forwards?

Rival fans have taken no time to express their reactions on social media, most of them directly at Chelsea fans and their pre-season predictions.

Read More

Fans took the opportunity to mock Chelsea and give Chelsea fans a reality check (even a Noriwch fan).

Manchester United fans somehow managed to come out of hiding to laugh at Chelsea's title aspirations. I know, yhe irony.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

‘Absolutely Superb’ - Newcastle Legend Alan Shearer Says He Would Love to Play With Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

1 minute ago
Danny Welbeck
Non LFC

Rival Fans React To Chelsea's Draw To Brighton After A Late Danny Welbeck Equaliser

2 minutes ago
Aguibou Camara
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Monitoring 'Next Naby Keita' At AFCON

49 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Contract

58 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Quotes

'I Love To Watch Him Play' - PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Shares His Admiration For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

5 hours ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Denis Zakaria Communicates Decision On Future As Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus Watch On

6 hours ago
imago1008877062h (1)
Non LFC

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Begs To Join Barcelona After Manchester United Dressing Room Turns Against Ralf Rangnik

6 hours ago