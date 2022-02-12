Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Never His Fault' - Rivals Giving Manchester United Fans And Players Reality Check After Draw To Southampton

Manchester United fans are receiving a huge reality check and rival fans are letting them know about it. Following another 1-1 draw, this time against Southampton, other football fans gave taken to Twitter to give them it. 

Before the Premier League started, Manchester United fans were claiming they were in a title race, not learning from their '21 in 21' shouts from last year. The Oxford university have started to use a photo of a packed Stretford End as the picture next to the word delusion in the dictionary. 

The Manchester United players have been undermining every manager since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, yet a huge chunk of the fans have constantly backed their players and taking all blame off of them, without any justification for doing so. 

Win, win, win, win, win... not quite.

Read More

It wasn't all negative from the rival fans towards the Manchester United faithful. This Liverpool fan sent his congratulations to Jadon Sancho for almost catching up Mohamed Salah's goal record at Old Trafford this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

'Never His Fault' - Rivals Giving Manchester United Fans And Players Reality Check After Draw To Southampton

just now
Jadon Sancho Marcus Rashford
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Southampton | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

8 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho
Non LFC

Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Southampton With His First Goal At Old Trafford

2 hours ago
James Ward-Prowse Southampton
Non LFC

Watch: Che Adams Goal Equalises For Southampton Against Manchester United

3 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Report: Mauricio Pochettino 'Close' To Liverpool Rivals Manchester United As Glazers Go Against Ralf Rangnick's Choice Erik Ten Haag

3 hours ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Willing To Pay For A Transfer' For 'Major Player'

5 hours ago
Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.
Articles

'Fits Like A Glove', 'Baller' - Liverpool Fans React To Sensational Luis Diaz Debut Against Leicester

6 hours ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

6 hours ago