'Never His Fault' - Rivals Giving Manchester United Fans And Players Reality Check After Draw To Southampton

Manchester United fans are receiving a huge reality check and rival fans are letting them know about it. Following another 1-1 draw, this time against Southampton, other football fans gave taken to Twitter to give them it.

Before the Premier League started, Manchester United fans were claiming they were in a title race, not learning from their '21 in 21' shouts from last year. The Oxford university have started to use a photo of a packed Stretford End as the picture next to the word delusion in the dictionary.

The Manchester United players have been undermining every manager since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, yet a huge chunk of the fans have constantly backed their players and taking all blame off of them, without any justification for doing so.

Win, win, win, win, win... not quite.

It wasn't all negative from the rival fans towards the Manchester United faithful. This Liverpool fan sent his congratulations to Jadon Sancho for almost catching up Mohamed Salah's goal record at Old Trafford this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook