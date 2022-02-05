Rival Fans React: Manchester United Knocked Out Of FA Cup By Championship Side Middlesbrough

Manchester United suffer further embarrassment as they lose on penalties to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup Fourth Round. LFCTR take a look at the reactions from rival fans and there are plenty of them.

Manchester United look set to go another year without a trophy, despite being 'back' on several occasions. Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer was meant to be the start of the beginning for a 'new' United, instead, they now have an interim manager and still yet to choose a full-time manager before even beginning to realise the direction they are going on.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and Sky Sports pundit calls out workmate Roy Keane for his bold, yet ludicrous claim he stated when his ex-club signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite being thrown under the bus by his board and players alike, last night's match proved why Ralf Rangnick isn't the problem at Old Trafford after players missed many chance. Bruno Fernandes' missed open net being a standout.

Some rival fans use the opportunity to give Manchester United and their fanbase nothing but pure banter. A good portion of Manchester United fans claimed that their team would be in a title challenge this season and that the Cristiano Ronaldo return was going to be similar to NBA star Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance.'

