Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Rival Fans To Manchester United Throwing Lead Against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Manchester United throw a 2-0 lead away agaisnt Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and rival fans are loving it.

LFCTR take a look at the reactions of rival fans, as former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho is the man of the moment. 

Although Manchester United's ability to bottle matches is becoming the norm, however rival fans continue to love every second. 

The love for former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho was felt throughout the Reds' fanbase.

Coutinho equaliser for Steven Gerrard's team, what's not to love. 

Read More

Just a quick reminder of what Cristiano Ronaldo said about this team, just in case you forgot.

This Real Madrid fan sticks up for his club legend, as he sees Manchester United fans lift their new trophy. He aims at certain supporters that have been stating the team play better without the Portuguese man.

It's official, Manchester United have taken over banter club from Arsenal. The board are a mess, the players are a mess, the club is a mess.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Steven Gerrard
Non LFC

Rival Fans To Manchester United Throwing Lead Against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

5 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Manchester United Fans React After Philippe Coutinho Earns Aston Villa Draw Against Bottlers Manchester United

35 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Watch: Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

52 minutes ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

54 minutes ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22

55 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Watch: Philippe Coutinho Debut Goal Equalises For Aston Villa Against Manchester United

1 hour ago
Liverpool Aston Villa
Non LFC

Watch: Jacob Ramsey Goal Fired Home To Give Aston Villa Hope Against Manchester United

1 hour ago
Bruno Fernandes in action against Crystal Palace
Non LFC

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal - Brilliant Finish Puts Manchester United Two Up At Aston Villa

1 hour ago