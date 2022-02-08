'Enjoy Conference League' - Rival Fans React To Manchester United's Shocking Draw Against Burnley

Manchester United suffer yet another embarrassing result as they only draw 1-1 away to bottom of the league Burnley. This result has allowed West Ham to take over Ralf Rangnick's men in fourth place. Rival fans are loving every minute and aren't afraid to show it.

Another Manchester United match, another opportunity for rival fans to banter what is quickly becoming the biggest fall from grace in Premier League history

Captain Harry Maguire had another shocker and it didn't go unnoticed in other fanbases. The Manchester United defender cost £80m... £80m.

The funniest moment of the night is the irony of Wout Weghorst playing a blinder and setting up the equaliser, after United Stand's Mark Goldbridge mocked his name on one of his FIFA streams.

Who knew this would happen...?

Burnley Starting XI

Nick Pope, Connor Roberts, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Wout Weghorst

Burnley Subs

Wayne Hennessey, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Matthew Lowton, Nathan Collins, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook