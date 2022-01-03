Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
'United Fans Thought They Were Back' - Rival Fans React To Manchester United's Loss To Wolves

Author:

Manchester United lose 1-0 at home to Wolves and rival fans have taken to Twitter to banter the Manchester United fans. Here are their reactions.

These fans mock Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnik, with one comparing him to lookalike the Wealdstone Raider. 

Ralf Rangnik's targeting didn't end there. Manchester United fans getting overly excited at his appointment as come back to bite them.

Our fellow Liverpool fans took full advantage to banter their arch rivals. Even our very own LFCTR Twitter page and a quick reminder this is the first loss Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo has lost as captain.

Manchester United Team 

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga

Wolves Team

Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Francisco Trincao, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez

Wolves Subs

John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ki-Jana Hoever, Leander Dendoncker, Luke Cundle, Bruno Jordao, Fabio Silva, Adama Traore

