Rival Watch: Aymeric Laporte Headed Goal Equalises For Manchester City Against Southampton

Aymeric Laporte has equalised for Manchester City against Southampton at St Mary's and you can see the goal here.

The central defender headed home a fine free kick from Kevin De Bruyne in the 65th minute.

The goal had been coming after relentless City pressure with the Saints tiring but Ralph Hassenhutl's men could have been 2-0 up after a miss early in the second half from Armando Broja.

Watch the goal here:

